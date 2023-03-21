Lumi Credits Price Down 1.5% This Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $186.15 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.44 or 0.00361584 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,373.21 or 0.26281160 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

