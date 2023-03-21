Locus Chain Trading 9.1% Lower This Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $74.50 million and $587,787.47 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

