Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells C$591,725.00 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,725.00.
Loblaw Companies Stock Down 1.9 %
TSE:L traded down C$2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$114.22. The stock had a trading volume of 533,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1-year low of C$105.57 and a 1-year high of C$126.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$116.13. The company has a market cap of C$36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06.
Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
Featured Articles
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.