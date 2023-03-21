Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells C$591,725.00 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,725.00.

TSE:L traded down C$2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$114.22. The stock had a trading volume of 533,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1-year low of C$105.57 and a 1-year high of C$126.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$116.13. The company has a market cap of C$36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on L. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.94.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

