LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.27.

LPSN opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 601,564 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in LivePerson by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,961 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,204,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in LivePerson by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 207,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

