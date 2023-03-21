Litecoin (LTC) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $80.95 or 0.00287422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.87 billion and $580.27 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012260 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008910 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00015949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,495,277 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.