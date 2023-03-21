Lion Long Term Partners LP Purchases Shares of 25,000 Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Lion Long Term Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Civeo comprises 0.7% of Lion Long Term Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lion Long Term Partners LP owned approximately 0.18% of Civeo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVEO. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,767,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,045,000 after purchasing an additional 109,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18.

In other Civeo news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $674,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

