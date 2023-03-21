Linear (LINA) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Linear (LINA) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Linear has a market cap of $127.45 million and $39.82 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00363601 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,421.53 or 0.26427778 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

