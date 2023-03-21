Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000.

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

