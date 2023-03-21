Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG)
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Offer Big Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.