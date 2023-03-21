Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 3rd

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BWG stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWG. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

