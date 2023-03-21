Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro Sells 2,500 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.08, for a total value of C$430,200.00.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of KXS stock traded up C$4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$183.09. 95,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,709. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$158.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$150.14. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$119.48 and a 1 year high of C$184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$217.50.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

