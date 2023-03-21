KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) is Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056,148 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. KB Financial Group comprises approximately 12.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.50% of KB Financial Group worth $79,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

KB stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. 88,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,484. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group Profile

KB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

