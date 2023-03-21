Kava Price Tops $0.93 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $419.19 million and $27.52 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00003347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00041737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,240,919 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.