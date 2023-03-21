JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price to $24.40

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.40 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.49.

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. 421,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,892. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

