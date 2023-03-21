JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.5% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.94. 8,572,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,009,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $385.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

