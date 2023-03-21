JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.7 %

JPM traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.55. 17,799,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,189,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.51. The firm has a market cap of $384.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

