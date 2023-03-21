Joystick (JOY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $638.91

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $12.58 million and $638.91 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00031339 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019191 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00201117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,010.45 or 0.99944657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000125 BTC.

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06023339 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $565.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

