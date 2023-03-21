John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 1,991 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Tesla were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Stock Up 5.5 %

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $10.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.40. 63,651,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,636,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $611.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

