John Albert Brussa Sells 7,017 Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$36,558.57.

TSE:CR traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.94. 263,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.43. The stock has a market cap of C$774.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.66 and a 1-year high of C$6.99.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.20.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

