Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Jason Wudi Sells 16,750 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jamf Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ JAMF traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. 265,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Jamf by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Jamf by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Jamf by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
