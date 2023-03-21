Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Jason Wudi Sells 16,750 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jamf Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. 265,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Jamf by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Jamf by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Jamf by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.