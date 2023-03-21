Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 94 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 2.5 %

AXP traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.66. 542,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,976. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.38. The stock has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

