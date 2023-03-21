Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 25 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

TMO traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $553.05. The company had a trading volume of 155,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,798. The company has a market cap of $213.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $566.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

