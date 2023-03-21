Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 2,873 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 2.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.15. 2,148,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,956,772. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

