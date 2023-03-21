Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 2,869 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,467,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.4 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.80. 241,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.33. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.