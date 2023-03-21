Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.89. 182,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

