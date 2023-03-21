Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.68. 123,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.30 and a 200-day moving average of $237.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

