Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 306 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,303 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.90. The stock had a trading volume of 700,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

