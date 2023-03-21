iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $126.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.