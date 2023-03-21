iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.49. 74,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,727. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.70.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

