iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,065,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,829,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

