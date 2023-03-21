iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $149.10. 383,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

