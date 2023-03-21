iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $58,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $238.40 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

