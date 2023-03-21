iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Wealth CMT’s Largest Position

Wealth CMT lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 26.8% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $50,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.75. 172,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,175. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $256.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.22 and its 200 day moving average is $215.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

