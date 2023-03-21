iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.28

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 69031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.
iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18. The company has a market cap of $832.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGE. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.
iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).
