iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Holdings Lifted by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 1,625.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.12% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 524.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,474,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,538,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYF stock opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

