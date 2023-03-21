iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,009 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 161% compared to the average daily volume of 3,063 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

EWU traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. 347,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,993. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

