iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. 1,122,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,433,449. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

