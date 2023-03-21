iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,563 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $107.65.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

