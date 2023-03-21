iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $244.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

