iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 75,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,902,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 130,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $399.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,972. The firm has a market cap of $298.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

