iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,865 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

