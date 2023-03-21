iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.45. 212,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,168. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

