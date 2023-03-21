Invitation Homes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 27,852 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,213% compared to the average volume of 2,121 put options.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.2 %

INVH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. 2,821,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,088. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

