Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 27,798 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,276 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HUT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 63.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
