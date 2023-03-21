Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 20th (AQN, EFC, ENTG, FATE, HLX, PAAS, PARR, PLD, PLG, SNES)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 20th:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

