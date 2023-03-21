Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,040,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the previous session’s volume of 269,643 shares.The stock last traded at $24.71 and had previously closed at $24.62.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
