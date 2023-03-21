Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Holdings Reduced by Savior LLC

Savior LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 9.2% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,262 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,411,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,283,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,490,000 after purchasing an additional 454,903 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $15,654,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,895,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,623,000 after acquiring an additional 200,347 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $45.79. 88,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,242. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

