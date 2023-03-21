Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Trading 1.4% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $46.36. 25 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period.

