Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Boosted by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

RSP traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $140.59. The company had a trading volume of 911,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.99 and a 200-day moving average of $142.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

