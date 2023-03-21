Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Position Raised by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.47.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

