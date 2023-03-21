Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,017 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,138,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,805,000 after buying an additional 683,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 573,440 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 317.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 242,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 184,158 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,765,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 373,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,358 shares in the last quarter.

BSJN stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

